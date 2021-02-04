Current legislation allows private companies to make proof of vaccination a condition for access to their services and facilities, the Health Council said in advice to the Ministry of Public Health on Thursday. The government must make sure that this does not lead to discrimination, exclusion, or violation of privacy rules, the Health Council said, NU.nl reports.

Employers, healthcare institutions, schools, catering establishments, and event organizers can in principle demand proof of coronavirus vaccination from visitors to protect the health of other visitors, the Health Council said. Economic interests could also prompt businesses to do so. "Whether the measure is justified may differ per setting," the Health Council said.

Businesses will have to weigh up the interests before demanding proof of vaccination, according to the Health Council. "They must be able to demonstrate that the vaccination evidence serves a legitimate purpose, is necessary to achieve that goal, and that the benefits outweigh the disadvantages and that there is no less intrusive way to achieve the goal," the Council said.

Outgoing Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health asked the Health Council for advice on this topic. He is concerned that possible benefits proof of vaccination could bring in public settings may cause Netherlands residents to feel forced to get vaccinated, while vaccination should always be voluntary.