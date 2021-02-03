Children play a bigger role in spreading the B117 strain of the coronavirus than the older variants of the virus, GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond and Erasmus MC concluded in a study in the municipality of Lansingerland, ANP reports.

If the coronavirus was diagnosed in at least two people in a household, "children with the British variant were more likely to be the ones who brought the virus home and infected others", the researchers concluded. Children's role in the spread of the coronavirus is still small.

GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond and Erasmus MC did large scale coronavirus testing in Lansingerland after an outbreak of the B117 coronavirus, a more contagious strain first diagnosed in the United Kingdom, at a school in Berschenhoek. They found that the outbreak was largely limited to the school and did not spread to the rest of the municipality to a large extent.