The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport reported a higher estimate of the number of vaccinations administers. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge does not rule out the possibility of double counts for registered vaccinations. He wants to work with the National Network for Acute Care (LNAZ) to determine what exactly happened.

On Sunday, the corona dashboard, the government’s official website showing the number of administered vaccines, estimated that 346,790 people have thus far been inoculated. However, only 226,298 injections were reported the day before.

According to the ministry, this is due to the new way in which the number of vaccinations is being calculated. “it takes a while before an injection is registered. We are now looking at how many vaccines have actually been administered, and we take an x percentage of that per day,” said Minister de Jonge.

On Sunday, he also said that figures were often incomplete because many general practitioners, hospitals, and long-term care institutions often only process their figures later. There would therefore be an under-reporting of the actual number of vaccinations.

The National Network for Acute Care (LNAZ) said that the ministry’s reading was “grossly incorrect”. According to a spokesperson, the network has accurately reported all vaccinations from January 6.

“I know that the LNAZ is a reliable club. If they say that something is wrong, it could just be,” said Minister de Jonge. The minister argued that an accurate daily update of the number of vaccines being places is necessary.

