This week, State Secretary Paul Blokhuis and a range of scientific organizations signed the National Suicide Prevention Agenda 2021-2025 in Den Haag. A main goal is to provide better education in districts and schools on removing the taboo around speaking about suicidal thoughts and how to respond to such thoughts. €4.8 billion was reserved for this project, ANP reports.

The deal is co-signed by 113 Zelfmoordpreventie, GGZ, COC Netherlands, Youth Care Netherlands, the Trimbos Institute, VO-Raad, ProRail, the UWV, the VNG and the GGD GHOR.

Last year, the cabinet already pledged to increase support for suicide prevention through campaigns and training programs. The goal is that companies and organizations recognize signals of a suicidal person earlier and take action.

Around 1800 people commit suicide in the Netherlands every year, according to the news wire. Per day, 135 people attempt to take their own lives, dozens of which are brought to the emergency room.

Those in the Netherlands who are suffering from depression or contemplating suicide may call counselors at Sensoor, 0900-0767 (5 ct./min.), or call their volunteers at a local number. 113 Zelfmoordpreventie is also available 24/7 at number 0900-0133. A list of suicide crisis hotlines outside the Netherlands is available on Wikipedia.