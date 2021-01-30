The Red Cross, the municipal health agencies GGD, and the Ministry of Health will start a pilot with so-called quarantine coaches on Monday. These coaches, care providers who have already done source and contact research, for example, will support people with practical, social, or psychological problems during their corona quarantine.

The quarantine coaches are there to find suitable help for people in quarantine, such as the Red Cross's "Care for Eachother" network. The volunteers within that network can, for example, run errands or simply offer to have a conversation.

The quarantine coaches are an extension of the current help for people in quarantine. This is offered by the GGD and various telephone helplines such as the Audi line. The trial will last two weeks and will be held in the Drenthe and Kennemerland regions.