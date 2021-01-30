Flammable goods were found on the site of a test center in Hilversum on Friday. The Explosives Clearance Service (EOD) had to be involved.

A piece of fireworks appeared to be attached to the goods. This has been detonated elsewhere. “We want to know who left this and why,” said a police spokesperson.

Around 10:00 a.m., someone discovered a suspicious object near the test center at the Colosseum. The municipal health center decided to close the test site after the incident. The area was closed off as a precaution and some surrounding buildings were also evacuated.

The test center reopened on Saturday, but extra precautionary measures have been taken.