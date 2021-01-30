For a new tv-show on SBS6, Richard Groenendijk, Olcay Gulsen, Monic Hendrickx and Isa Hoes are putting on scrubs and becoming interns in health care at the Erasmus MC. The show called "BN'ers in de Zorg" is meant to bring both the struggles and triumphs of health care workers closer to the audience.

All participants followed basic courses in health care and afterward began working full shifts at different departments. Richard got sent to the oncology department which soon grew close to his heart. “A difficult, but first and foremost, a wonderful department”, he writes on Instagram. “After the care itself, the social aspect was also really important to me. I will never forget some of the conversations I had with patients.”

The actors got a real feel for what nurses and doctors go through on a daily basis. “It was really special and I have so much more respect for the heroes working in health care”, Olcay writes on Instagram after her internship at the Post Anesthesia Care Unit.

Richard said he agreed with the Erasmus MC to continue working voluntarily after March 1 at the hospital. “Without cameras. Just because I want to”, he said in his post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKfglGujEEg/?utm_source=ig_embed