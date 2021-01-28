The average daily new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands continues to fall at a slow, but steady pace. On Thursday, public health institute RIVM reported 4,740 new infections, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 4,835 daily infections.

Compared to last week Thursday, the seven-day average is 10 percent lower. So far this week, the RIVM reported a total of 17,640 new Covid-19 infections, 14 percent less than Monday to Thursday last week.

The public health institute also reported 85 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the week total to 281. That is 18 percent lower than the same days last week.

Meanwhile, hospitals were treating a total of 2,239 patients on Thursday, 4 percent less than a week ago and continuing a slight downward trend. At this rate, Dutch hospitals are projected to be treating 2,145 patients a week from now.

Of the hospitalized patients, 1,595 were treated in regular nursing wards, a decrease of 53 compared to the day before. Intensive care units had 644 coronavirus patients in their care, 5 fewer than the day before.

Between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon, 186 new coronavirus patients were admitted to regular nursing wards, 18 percent less than a week ago and below the seven-day average of 198 daily admissions. 29 patients were transferred to ICU, 19 percent less than a week ago and well below the seven-day average of 36.