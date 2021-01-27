On Tuesday, the GGD municipal health services vaccinated 11,447 people against the coronavirus, a significant increase compared to the around 9,900 vaccinations per day since January 20.

Tuesday's vaccinations were all still first doses administered. Healthcare workers who were the first to be vaccinated on January 6 started getting their second doses on Wednesday. Both the Covid-19 vaccines currently available in the Netherlands require two doses for optimum protection against the virus.

Since January 6, the GGDs vaccinated 128,331 people.

Data from the Dutch government's coronavirus dashboard, which was last updated before the GGD released its Tuesday figures, showed that 173,638 thousand Netherlands residents had gotten their first coronavirus vaccine by Tuesday. This included 116,593 vaccines administered by the GGDs, 40,216 by hospitals, and 16.829 administered by long-term care institutions.

In its weekly vaccination update on Tuesday, public health institute RIVM reported that a total of 146,612 healthcare workers have received their first vaccines - 40 thousand people who work directly with Covid-19 patients, and 106,612 care workers who work in nursing homes and other long-term care institutions.

The remaining vaccines went to the residents of nursing homes and long-term care institutions. And this week, vaccination also started for elderly people still living at home and mobile enough to go to a GGD vaccination point.