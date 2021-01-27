Today a number of healthcare workers in the Netherlands will get the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Nursing home employee Sanna Elkadiri was the first person in the Netherlands to get the second injection on Wednesday. All the Covid-19 vaccines currently available require two doses.

The 39-year-old carer at nursing home Het Wereldhuis in Boxtel was also the first person in the Netherlands to get the first shot on January 6. "I am even happier than last time. It was another exciting moment," Elkadiri said to Omroep Brabant. Seven days from now she should have optimum protection against the coronavirus. "It gives a feeling of freedom!"

Lucas van der Kallen from Best was again the second person to get the important injection. "I feel completely fine and have had no side effects. It feels nice to be protected," he said to the broadcaster.

These healthcare workers are vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. It was the first vaccine available in the Netherlands. In total, over 40 thousand care workers and acute care workers will get their second dose between Wednesday and February 5th.