The inoculation process agains the coronavirus continues in the Netherlands. On Saturday, municipal health service GGD vaccinated another 9,761 people. Thus far, 97,065 people have received their first jab in one of the 26 municipal vaccination points (GGD).



Another 40,000 acute care workers were also vaccinated outside of the GGD system. The total number of Dutch people who have received their first dose has now surpassed 137,065.

