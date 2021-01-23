In the night from Friday to Saturday, vandals left a trail of destruction in Amstelveen (Noord-Holland). The police report this on Facebook. In the center of the town, the windows of various buildings were smashed. Several windows of an excavator and a car were also destroyed.

The destruction was committed in the Dorpsstraat and the Stationsstraat. An electronics store, a restaurant, and an accountancy firm, among others, were damaged, as can be seen in the photos. "It is difficult enough for companies to survive in this day and age with the current measures," police wrote.

The detective is investigating the case. The police are calling on witnesses to report.