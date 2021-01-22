In the region of Groningen, there will be no large-scale events taking place before June 1, the local security region, Veiligheidsregio Groningen, announced.

“The RIVM has indicated that strict measures will be needed until at least April to combat the coronavirus pandemic. We came to this decision so people will not be making plans in vain," security region chairman Koen Schuiling said to RTV Noord.

The measures mean that there will be no Easter fires, independence festivals or celebrations on King’s day.

Groningen is hereby following the example of Drenthe, which already made the same announcement on Thursday.

“The infection rate is still way too high. Additionally, not everyone will be vaccinated by summer. Also, the course the British coronavirus variant will run is still unpredictable”, said the president of the security region Drenthe.