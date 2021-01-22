Last week an estimated 3,850 people died in the Netherlands, 500 more than expected for this time of year, Statistics Netherlands reported. The excess mortality seems to be slowly decreasing. Two weeks ago, there were 650 more deaths than would have been normal if there was no pandemic.

The number of weekly deaths in the Netherlands has been higher than expected since week 39 of last year, coinciding with the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. So far around 9 thousand more people died than usual since the start of the second wave.

In the first wave of coronavirus infections, which lasted between March and June last year, over 10 thousand more people died than expected for that period. In all of 2020, the excess mortality amounted to around 15 thousand.

Statistics Netherlands based these figures on the reports of deaths it receives daily. These reports don't include the cause of death.