In a letter to the cabinet on Wednesday police unions NPB, ACP, ANPV and Equipe appealed for the government to begin vaccinating officers against the coronavirus earlier than is planned at the moment. “As far as police unions are concerned, there are enough reasons for the government to also have police officers vaccinated immediately after health care professionals,” the unions said, ANP reports.

One such reason is the impending curfew which officials say has a huge impact on society. “Police officers are required to make an extra effort to enforce the new measure, while we know that a growing section of society feels resistance. With the upcoming curfew and the tasks that are required from officers, vaccination is the best way to guarantee the safety of policemen and women.”

Officers are also worried about the more contagious B117-strain that is gaining ground in the Netherlands.

The call is not new. Police unions have been asking since January for priority when it comes to receiving the vaccine against the coronavirus. The cabinet has not reacted to their appeals which “is leading to anger, dissatisfaction and frustration within the police force,” the unions said.