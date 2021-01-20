A curfew "could lead to a significant and relevant additional reduction in the total number of cases of Covid-19 by February 9", the Outbreak Management Team said in advice to the government that leaked on Wednesday, NOS reports.

The OMT said it can find no other measure that will have the same or more effect, except for a strict advice to stay at home. With this advice, people will only be allowed to leave their home for absolutely necessary reasons, day and night. That goes much further than a curfew, the team of experts said in its leaked advice.

The expectation is that the government will announce a curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting on Friday. The Ministers most involved in the pandemic management are currently meeting. A press conference will be held after the meeting, likely around 1:00 p.m.

Other measures that may be announced today include funerals being restricted to a maximum of 50 attendees, people only being allowed one guest at home, travelers from Covid-19 hotspots having to show a negative PCR test before being allowed to enter the country, and a flight ban to and from the United Kingdom and South Africa.