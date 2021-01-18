A toddler was found carrying a bag filled with 41 grams of cannabis after his 32-year-old uncle was stopped with a fake driver's license on Saturday.

The police pulled over a Belgian car in Halsteren at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. The 32-year-old man was driving and the 2-year-old boy was in the back seat. The man gave the police a Belgian license, which turned out to be fake. So the police took the man and toddler to a police station.

When officers noticed a strong smell of weed coming from a bag carried by the toddler, they decided to investigate further. The odor turned out to be emanating from the 41 grams of hemp hidden in the boy’s bag.

After searching the 32-year-old, police also found two more fake IDs hidden in his underwear.

The child was transferred to the child protection services while his uncle is in custody for further questioning.