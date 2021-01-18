The topic of whether or not to implement a curfew in the Netherlands in a further attempt to reduce the spread of a coronavirus is a difficult one to negotiate, but there will likely be more clarity on this later this week, Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Finance said to NOS after a meeting with the cabinet ministers involved in dealing with the pandemic.

"A curfew is a very tough measure, and given the past of our country also sensitive," Hoekstra said to the broadcaster. "Before you do it, you have to consider very carefully what is wise. We are discussing this with experts."

The situation with the highly contagious B117 strain of the coronavirus spreading in the Netherlands is more worrisome than ever, Hoekstra said. On the other hand, vaccination has started and that could help prevent this strain from causing chaos here like it did in the United Kingdom.

The cabinet is in the middle of a difficult process and is being advised by experts about what measures are still available in fighting this pandemic, the Finance Minister said. He expects more clarity later in the week.

A survey by Hart van Nederland revealed that 30 percent of Netherlands residents, and even half of young Dutch under the age of 30, don't plan on adhering to a curfew if the government implements one.