In different locations in the country, the police ended illegal parties and handed out fines on Saturday night.

In East Amsterdam, 64 people were fined for having a party in an office building. In Noord-Brabant, the police put an end to two illegal get-togethers.

After receiving a noise complaint, officers in Boekel in Noord-Brabant raided a trailer set up as a pub. Nineteen people were fined for violating the coronavirus measures. Earlier in the evening, eight people in Etten-Leur, also in Noord-Brabant, were fined for having a party in a business building.

The police call the parties “unacceptable.” “These are difficult times for everyone but stick to the rules! Together, for everyone,” they write on Twitter.