Partygoers across the country fined for violating corona rules
In different locations in the country, the police ended illegal parties and handed out fines on Saturday night.
In East Amsterdam, 64 people were fined for having a party in an office building. In Noord-Brabant, the police put an end to two illegal get-togethers.
After receiving a noise complaint, officers in Boekel in Noord-Brabant raided a trailer set up as a pub. Nineteen people were fined for violating the coronavirus measures. Earlier in the evening, eight people in Etten-Leur, also in Noord-Brabant, were fined for having a party in a business building.
The police call the parties “unacceptable.” “These are difficult times for everyone but stick to the rules! Together, for everyone,” they write on Twitter.
