The meteorological institute KNMI has issued a code yellow for the entire country due to high chances of snow. The Ministry for Public Works and Water Management warns that road users should be cautious of icy roads. On Saturday afternoon, snow showers are expected to sweep the country from the southwest. Over the course of the weekend, the slippery conditions on the roads should disappear.

The Ministry of Public Works and Water Management says it has prepared over 500 gritters and 350 snow blades. “If slipperiness is expected, we will sprinkle salt preventatively,” says the service. They call on road users to keep a close eye on the weather forecast and traffic information.

The KNMI expects some snow on Saturday afternoon in Zeeland. During the rest of the afternoon and evening, it will also snow in the rest of the country. In many places, we can expect 1 to 3 centimeters of snowfall.

The snow showers will leave the country around midnight. Many parts of the country, especially in the east, can expect rain on Sunday. In the west, icy conditions on roads will gradually disappear on Saturday night. In the east, this will not happen until Sunday afternoon.

