Police officers were assaulted on Friday by staff in a shop in Eindhoven (Noord-Brabant). The store’s employees were not wearing a face mask, despite the currently applicable obligation to wear face coverings. When the police approached them about this, the situation escalated, reports Omroep Brabant.

The employees refused to cooperate with the officers, after which the owner of the shop was arrested. He, however, vehemently opposed his arrest. “He had to be controlled by force,” said a police spokesperson.

A 59-year-old employee tried to avoid the arrest and took one of the police officers in a firm stranglehold. As a result, the policeman sustained serious muscle injuries on his neck. The same suspect kicked another police officer forcefully in the leg.

A third employee also rejected her arrest. She did not cooperate with the requested identity check. Eventually, the officers managed to get the men and the woman under control and arrested them. A fourth employee was merely fined for not wearing a face mask. He did not participate when the situation escalated.

The arrested suspects were taken to the police station for investigation. The employee and the owner of the store were released on the same day after being questioned. Two police officers reported attempted manslaughter and assault against the 59-year-old employee. As of Saturday, he is still in detention.

The Mayor of Eindhoven, John Jorritsma, expressed his outrage about the incident. “This is too crazy for words, a line has been crossed,” he said.

