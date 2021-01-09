Amsterdam made 26.5 million euros available for 18 large projects aimed at making the city greener. This involves building new parks, improving existing parks and green spaces, and creating more uninterrupted forest areas where plants and animals can live undisturbed, the city announced on Wednesday.

One of the biggest projects planned is the construction of Weteringpark on the Weteringcircuit, which will change the busy roundabout into a green space in the middle of the city. The Sarphatipark, Diemerpark, and Rembandtpark will all be given a major overhaul. As will less well-known parks like Kasterleerpark, Piet Wiedijkpark, Buiksloterbreekpark, and Spoorpark Zuid.

The city plans to also tackle the Amsterdamse Bos, removing 7.5 hectares of paths, sidewalks and foundations to create larger uninterrupted forest areas. These are mainly redundant, parallel forest paths which are rarely used, and their removal will create space for about 500 trees to be planted, according to the city.

Other plans include planting trees and fruit trees, building nature-friendly banks, and stretches of flowers. Toad pools, bat bunkers and sand martin walls will be installed. Walking and cycling paths will be improved. And natural play areas and off-leash dog areas will be expanded.

"After the Green Vision, we now have the greenest budget in years, so that we can make investments to radically green the city," responsible alderman Laurens Ivens said. "We'll plant trees, provide more space for nature and we are also adding a park in the busy city center. All Amsterdammers, people and animals, deserve a green and livable city."