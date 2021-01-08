Police opened fire Thursday night in Den Haag while chasing at least four men accused of committing armed robbery. All four suspects were detained, and a fifth was taken into custody later on Friday.

The five culprits are suspected of planning and executing a violent armed robbery on the Ootmarsumstraat in Den Haag and attempted to flee in two separate cars. “According to one victim, he was attacked at gunpoint and the perpetrators took his car - a black Toyota Aygo - and property. After an investigation, the police tracked down the suspects and the stolen car,” police said in a statement.

The police gave chase, and determined that the Aygo and another vehicle were being used by suspects in the crime. “In one of the arrests, officers fired shots at a fleeing suspect. Nobody was hurt,” police stated. This reportedly happened in the Noordpoolderbuurt when the suspects in the two cars refused to stop for the officers.

The occupants of both vehicles were detained, as was another person in a house on Laan van Wateringseveld. The fifth person, the youngest of the group of suspects, was taken into custody at a home in The Hague.

All five men are from The Hague, and they range in age from 17 to 21, police said.