The European Union ordered another 300 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. As the Netherlands is entitled to 3.89 percent of the EU order, our country is getting another 11.67 million doses.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that 75 million of the newly ordered doses will be delivered in the second quarter of this year. The rest will follow later.

That means the Netherlands will get almost 3 million doses in the second quarter. As this vaccine requires two doses per patient, about 1.5 million Netherlands residents can be vaccinated with the new order.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine being used in the EU. The Netherlands administered its first shots on Wednesday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also approved the Moderna vaccine earlier this week. Which means it should hit the market soon.

Other vaccines are also expected to be approved soon. The European Union has options for a total of six different vaccines.