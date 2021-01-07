Around 1.1 million Netherlands residents switched health insurers at the end of 2020, just slightly below the number of switchers the year before, according to preliminary figures from health insurers' association Zorgverzekeraars Nederland, NOS reports

People who canceled their insurance before January 1 have until the end of this month to choose a new insurer. Once these switchers are added to the figures, the association expects the total to amount to 6.5 percent of the population switching insurers. The number of switchers has fluctuated between 6 and 7 percent for years.

The coronavirus pandemic gave healthcare extra attention this past year, Zorgverzekeraars Nederland director Petra van Holst said. According to her, more Netherlands residents obtained information about their policies and what they offer before they decided to switch or stay with their insurer.