Despite the coronavirus pandemic closing catering establishments, the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables in the Netherlands increased last year, according to figures from interest group GroentenFruithuis. Despite this increase, Netherlands residents are still not close to consuming the recommended 250 grams of vegetables and 200 grams of fruit per day.

The total consumption of fruit and vegetables increased by 4 percent compared to 2019. This is entirely due to a 9 percent increase in household consumption. Restaurants and caterers served 45 percent less fruit and vegetables, thanks to the pandemic.

GroentenFruithuis noticed that the sale of uncut vegetables increased more last year than that of pre-cut vegetables. In previous years it was the other way around. According to the interest group, this shows that Netherlands residents took more time to cook for themselves last year. This was also noticeable in an increase in fresh pack and meal pack sales.

Vegetables like bell peppers, onions, zucchinis, leeks and eggplants were particularly popular last year. As were fruits like oranges, avocados, tangerines and blueberries.