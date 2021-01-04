Now that the Christmas holidays are over, the schools are reopening online. This time around, it will be easier than last year, said the Globetrotter primary school principal in Rotterdam, Tineke Visser. “We learned a lot from the first period. Children in all grades now have online lessons all day.”

An exception has been made for children of parents with essential jobs and vulnerable children. They will receive in-person classes just as usual. According to Visser, vulnerable children include those who receive little to no support at home or who have many siblings running around all day, leaving little room for the kids to concentrate on online work.

Despite the fact that online teaching is now improving, Visser hopes that the schools can open again on January 18. “That is best for the children and colleagues.” But she is also ready in case the government decides to keep schools closed beyond that date.

