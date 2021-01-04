The Dutch Fireworks Association (NVB) wants local fireworks shows to take place in all municipalities next New Year’s Eve. This would make the celebrations safer, and fireworks wouldn’t have to disappear completely.

Since a fireworks ban was implemented the past New Year’s Eve due to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are advocating for a definitive ban. “We also believe that the Netherlands can tone it down a notch, which is more in keeping with the times,” says Lars Onrust of the NVB in an interview with NOS.

But according to the Dutch Fireworks Association, the discussion is going in the wrong direction, and organized fireworks shows would be a great solution.

Politics not enthusiastic yet

The union wants local fireworks associations where volunteers are trained. They could then set off fireworks in their neighborhoods at the turn of the year, following strict rules. For example, agreements must be made about the distance that the public must keep and which fireworks are allowed.

The shows make New Year’s Eve safer, says the NVB. People are now often close to the fireworks they set off themselves. If specially trained volunteers set off the fireworks and keep other people at a distance, fewer accidents will happen, according to the union.

Carbide shooting and bonfires increasingly take place in a more organized setting. According to the NVB, this is also possible with fireworks, and agreements must be made about this quickly. The question is whether that will succeed in the short term. “We have been trying to enter politics for a few years, but they are not really enthusiastic about it yet,” said an NVB spokesperson.

