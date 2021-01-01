Video footage from RIjswijk shows multiple people catching fire after a caravan they set alight exploded. It is not clear how severely they were injured in this incident on New Year's Eve.

According to Omroep West, a group of people set a caravan on fire on Steenlaan. Several gas bottles inside the caravan exploded, resulting in a number of people close to the vehicle catching fire.

📹 | Bij een autobandenbrand in Rijswijk zijn oudjaarsavond meerdere mensen in brand gevlogen. Dat gebeurde nadat er iets ontplofte. Hoe de slachtoffers eraan toe zijn, is onduidelijk. pic.twitter.com/bIoZNWuf5M — Omroep West (@omroepwest) January 1, 2021

The police had to deploy riot police to support the fire brigade in extinguishing the fire. The riot police formed a line to keep gathered young people at a distance, so that firefighters could do their work unhindered.