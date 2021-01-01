A carbide cannon caused significant damage to a hotel in the Friesland town of Joure on New Year's Eve. Almost all of the hotel's windows were shattered. No one was injured, Ardi Anker, the owner of the hotel, said to RTL Nieuws.

A witness told the broadcaster that he saw he saw two young men walk away from a car near the hotel shortly before midnight. Moments later there was an enormous explosion, he said. The hotel's windows were shattered, glass littered the street.

Owner Anker was with a friend when he heard about the explosion and rushed back to the hotel. "Windows shattered, all guests on the street, the entire neighborhood in a commotion. Then you think people got hurt. But luckily that was not the case," he said.

The police were quickly at the scene and witnesses were able to give them a good description of the suspected perpetrators, Anker said. So he has good hope they will be caught.

Anker's insurer estimated the damages at between 10 thousand and 20 thousand euros, he said.