With a new year comes a host of law changes, new rules, and regulations to be implemented in the Netherlands. The Dutch government is enforcing dozens of these new laws as of January 1, 2021. Every year, NL Times compiles a roundup of these rule changes for non-Dutch speaking people.

The following is a summary of the main changes per category. Click on each section header for a full article about each category's changes in the new year.

For 2021, the Dutch government categorized these laws into seven different sections.

An important basic income tax rate will fall slightly, minimum wage will rise slightly, and people with savings and investments will be able to claim a higher exemption from the income tax on Box 3 assets. All told there are about 15 different changes coming into effect next year, and nearly all of them will affect a person's net earnings and tax payments in 2021.

Around fifteen different rules changes will affect the wallets of most self-employed workers and business owners. Those taking advantage of the self-employed tax credit will see the value of that deduction fall by nearly 400 euros, but those paying corporate income tax will pay a lower base rate over more profit before the higher 25 percent rate applies.

Once the new trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union takes affect, replacing the Brexit transition, Dutch citizens and residents could face a litany of new rules regarding trade and travel between the two countries. Aside from that, expensive roaming charges could be placed on Dutch mobile phone and data subscriptions when in the UK. New European rules on drone use will also begin in the Netherlands in January.

Subsidies parents receive for childcare will rise for most families. Public broadcasters face two significant changes to their advertising capabilities, including what they can and cannot show to children. Alimony and child support payments are set to rise.

Four of the six rule changes in this category affect the provisions of care under the basic health insurance package. It includes expansive care for people recovering from Covid-19, more coverage for people with chronic illnesses and permanent disabilities, and extra physiotherapy for people with COPD. Those who recovered from cancer will also have better access to death and funeral insurance.

A half-dozen new rules will give many first-time home buyers an exemption to the 2 percent transfer tax on property, while an expansion to the NHG mortgage guarantee will make home purchases easier for others. Many home and office owners will also need to get an energy label to estimate how much energy their properties use.

A 12 percent increase on the tax airline passengers pay when flying from Dutch airports, a change in the tax scheme on car purchases, and a tax discount for those buying an electric car with solar panels are among the seven different changes coming into effect next year. Classic car fans with a love for cars made before 1971 will no longer have to get their vehicles inspected.