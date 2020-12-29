This Winter, Groningen is the first region in the Netherlands to see snow. On Tuesday morning, a thin layer of wet snow covered the streets of the Dutch province, particularly in Wagenborgen.

Wagenborgen. Zo’n naam verzin je niet bij een auto bedekt door een laagje sneeuw.



Eerste sneeuw gevallen, dun laagje in Groningen /via @NOS https://t.co/RUKJQxpX6i — Erwin Wijman (@erwinwijman) December 29, 2020

According to the regional broadcaster, RTV Noord, the possibility for snow would continue throughout the morning and early afternoon with temperatures remaining close to zero.

The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to icy roads. Gritter trucks were busy distributing salt to prevent any accidents from occurring.

More wet snow could fall on New Year's Eve and also January 3 and 4.