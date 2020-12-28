An incident involving the murder of one family member and the suicide of another brought teams of paramedics and police to Amsterdam Oost early Monday afternoon. Those arriving on scene after the first reports of shots fired found the bodies of a 52-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl, both believed to have been killed by gunshots.

Police were confident that the girl was the man’s daughter, but had not completed a conclusive identification of the body by 6 p.m. A suicide note was found in the home.

Records show that three ambulances, two doctors, and two trauma teams in separate helicopters were sent to the scene. “Two lifeless bodies were found in a house on the Eerste Atjehstraat at around 12:15 p.m.” police said in a statement.

It was not immediately revealed who fired the fatal shots. Investigators and forensic experts were still trying to determine what happened.

“The family has been informed of this sad event," police said.