In an urgent letter to various ministries, provinces Groningen and Twente ask for military assistance in nursing and care homes. Without additional help, the worst-case scenario might play out. That is that the minimum level of care can no longer be provided.

“The need is unprecedented,” writes Mayor of Groningen, Koen Schuiling. The regions Groningen and Twente are faced with rapidly increasing numbers of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Simultaneously, absenteeism among staff members of nursing and care homes and disabled care facilities is growing rapidly.

The pressure on healthcare facilities is immense and extra support is, therefore, urgently needed in the two regions. “I make an urgent appeal to you to provide this support at very short notice,” writes mayor Schuiling.

In recent days, other regions have already raised the alarm about the dire situation in healthcare institutions. The northern and eastern parts of Gelderland already spoke of a “very worrying situation” last week due to the sharp increase in new Covid-19 infections.

The cry for help was received by the government in The Hague, confirms a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense. In consultation with the Ministry of Health, they are looking into the possibilities of providing aid. The request from Groningen and Twente will also be discussed in the Security Council meeting on Monday.

The army already jumped in at the beginning of November when twenty extra-large test sites were set up for rapid testing. Those test sites were temporarily staffed by soldiers at that time. At the start of the pandemic, the military also assisted with the transport of coronavirus patients.

