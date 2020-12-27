Several illegals were broken up in the night from Saturday to Sunday. In Rotterdam, the police found an illegal party in an office building on the Benthemstraat, with approximately a hundred partygoers.

The police put an end to the party in Rotterdam once they arrived. As of Sunday morning, it is still unknown whether people were arrested.

The police in Haastrecht, in Zuid-Holland, also ended an illegal party in a business building on Saturday evening.

Around twenty people were present at the party. “a grandmother even came to have a look when we were on site,” said the police in Krimpenerwaard on Twitter. Several fines were issued.

26-12 om 21:30 uur in #Haastrecht feest van ongeveer 20 personen beëindigd. In bedrijfspand met muziek, feestverlichting en bar. Zelfs oma kwam nog even langs toen we ter plaatse waren. Diverse bekeuringen aangezegd. #Corona — PolKrimpenerwaard (@Pol_Krwrd) December 26, 2020

Such gatherings are prohibited due to coronavirus measures. Yet, such illegal parties are not infrequent. In recent weeks, police officers across the country have terminated numerous parties. For example, in the week of 14 to 20 December, 61 illegal gatherings were broken up.

