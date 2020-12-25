At midnight, the annual Top 2000 radio marathon kicked off on NPO Radio 2. Like everything else this year, the annual event looks a lot different due to the coronavirus pandemic, NOS reports.

No audience is allowed this year, but the Top 2000 Cafe is filled with screens where listeners "can sit at the bar online," the organization said, calling it "the funnest Zoom meeting of the year."

The marathon also started eight hours earlier than usual, to give more time to play longer versions of the songs.

The first song played at midnight, number 2000, was Can't get it out of my head by Electric Light Orchestra. The list will end just before midnight on New Year's Eve with Roller Coaster by Danny Vera, this year's number 1.

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was number 1 last year. Roller Coaster was then at number 4.