Clouds and low temperatures will predominate in the Netherlands this weekend, though the sun may show its face from time to time on Christmas day today, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Friday will also see some short showers, sometimes accompanied by hail in the west. The northwesterly wind will be moderate, increasing to strong along the coast. Maximum temperatures wil be around 6 degrees.

Tonight temperatures will quickly drop to -2 inland. Along the coast, the minimum will be around 4 degrees Celsius

Boxing day will start out with increasing clouds, and light rain in the west. The eastern parts of the country may also see some light rain as the day continues. The southwesterly wind will start out weak, but increase in strength reaching storm strength along the coast by evening. Maximums will range between 4 and 7 degrees.

Sunday will see lots of rain and a good chance of strong winds. Next week will be cloudy and cold, with some chance of showers.