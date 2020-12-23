Business-to-business wholesalers Makro and Sligro announced on Wednesday that they would no longer sell non-essential items in their stores after crowds flocked to the self-service shops to take advantage of several different bargain offers. The two companies made the decision after consulting with the CBL, a national organization representing supermarkets and food service businesses.

The restriction will remain in place for the duration of the lockdown which took effect just over one week ago.

Aside from food and groceries, items that will remain available for purchase include professional work clothing, personal care items, restaurant furniture, cleaning supplies, and Christmas gift baskets. Products that will no longer be sold include consumer electronics, office supplies, toys, sporting goods, DIY items, and luggage.

"We want to have fewer people on the street, also at those wholesalers," said Security and Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus. He made the comment after several mayors complained that wholesale businesses were far too crowded as people chose to shop there when non-essential retail businesses were ordered to close for the lockdown.

Hanos said it would remain open and would continue to sell its full range of products. ""We are more focused on the catering industry and we do not sell products that have nothing to do with cooking, dining or eating," a spokesperson told RTL Nieuws.