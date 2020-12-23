The coming days in the Netherlands will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers, according to meteorological institute KNMI. Maximums on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be somewhat cooler than the days preceding it.

On Wednesday, thermometers will climb to between 9 degrees in the north to 13 degrees in the south. The wind is weak to moderate, blowing from a southeasterly direction. The wind may increase in strength along the coast during the course fo the day.

Overnight, an area of rain will move from north to south across the country. Minimums will range between 4 degrees in the north and 7 degrees in the southeast.

Thursday may see some clearer skies from the the north, though the day will still be mostly cloudy with some showers. Maximums will be around 7 degrees, with a moderate wind that can be strong along the coast.

Christmas day will look a lot like Thursday, but with fewer showers. Maximums will be around 5 to 7 degrees.