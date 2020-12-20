It looks like 2020, together with 2014, will be the hottest year on record. With one and a half weeks to go, the average temperature will probably be 11.7 degrees, the same value as six years ago, reports Weeronline.

This was not just in the Netherlands. The average temperature around the world was exceptionally high this year. It was about 0.6 degrees above the average for the period between 1981-2010 and about 1.1. degrees above the average for the previous century.

It is already certain that 2020 will come in first or second on the list of hottest years ever recorded worldwide.

In the Netherlands, the lowest temperature was measured on March 25, at -4.3 degrees. This meant that we were 0.7 degrees short of reaching the limit for moderate frost, which is -5 degrees. It has been almost 700 days since moderate frost was last recorded in the Netherlands.

Until Saturday, there were 284 days when the temperature rose above 10 degrees. The record is currently at 285 days, which was set in 2002. But, given the weather forecast, this record will likely be broken in the coming days.

It has been a year of many weather records. Ten months of the year were warm above average. 2020 also had one of the hottest summers ever recorded. A total of 13 date-related heat records were broken. These are specific dates on which a higher temperature had never been recorded previously.

