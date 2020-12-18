Consumer rights advocacy Consumentenbond launched a new platform on Friday where paying customers can voice their travel-related complaints for trips during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak, many trips have been cancelled or rebooked, leaving many customers with empty promises for refunds.

Instances where travel providers either pushed customers to accept vouchers they did not want or did not offer any compensation whatsoever for a cancellation motivated the Consumentenbond to create the reporting point to collect customer grievances. The organization states they have already collected “many hundreds” of examples when people have felt duped by travel agencies and airlines.

Those complaining to the organization say that customer service hotlines are often difficult to reach or completely unavailable.

Sandra Molenaar, the Consumentenbond director, does have understanding for the complicated situation travel providers are in, however, emphasizes that does not mean the customer should be on the hook financially. “Even in these peculiar times, travel providers have to comply with the law.”

The form can be found on the website of the Consumentenbond, along with links for legal advice. They are also accepting positive feedback about travel providers.