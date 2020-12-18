Members of environmental activist organization Extinction Rebellion Netherlands blocked two entrances Friday morning at Schiphol Airport. The protesters said they were angered by what they claimed was special treatment the major transportation hub received during the pandemic.

Extinction Rebellion reportedly encouraged members to bring solid glue with them used to plaster their hands to the ground and to the revolving glass doors at the entrances. By 12:30 p.m., the fourteen people had been arrested and removed by the Marechaussee, the branch of the military which monitors the country's airports and borders.

The activists were bothered by nitrogen emissions tied to the airport, the low tax on airplane fuel, and the billions in subsidized loans made available to KLM to keep the airline running. The Dutch State owns a 14 percent stake in the airline's parent, Air France - KLM Group.

The protestors said they want Schiphol to “go into lockdown for good”. With signs reading “flying is not possible anymore”, and “no government support for polluters” some linked themselves together in a human chain, blocking travelers from entering the airport.

The organizer of the protest was among the 14 taken into custody. The Marechaussee said overall the protest was calm and peaceful.