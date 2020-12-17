Authorities raced to the Patrimoniumdwarsstraat in Vlaardingen on Wednsday night after several area residents reported hearing gunshots. First responders found an injured man there on the street, and another man matching the description of a suspect in the case. The police said they shot the suspect while trying to apprehend him.

The incident started at about 8:15 p.m. and officers arrived quickly on the scene to find the victim in the street. "The man turned out to have a gunshot wound. Despite the fact that the resuscitation was started immediately, the victim died at the scene," police said in a statement.

Near that location, officers said they spotted a man who fit the description of the shooter. "In the ensuing arrest, a warning shot was fired, after which a targeted shot was also fired. The man was struck and then arrested."

He was given first aid on Potgieterstraat and transported to an area hospital in police custody.

"The identity of the deceased man and the shot suspect is not yet known," police said hours after the shootings. A forensic investigation forced the closure of the area around the crime scene to the public and area residents.

An investigation to determine if the officers were justified in using their firearms during the arrest of the suspect was also launched.