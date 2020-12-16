Night shelters will be open to all homeless people during the lockdown in the coming winter weeks, including people who are normally not entitled to a space at the shelter. State Secretary Paul Blokhuis of Public Health made agreements regarding this with the municipalities, ANP reports.

Night shelters will also be open during the day, so that homeless people can warm up, go to the bathroom and get something to eat. And organized and private daytime activities for vulnerable groups can also continue. The cabinet will cover the extra costs.

Hotels that shelter homeless people will be allowed to serve meals, so long as the meals are collected and eaten in the room.

For social relief, a maximum of 30 people per room applies, with everyone social distancing. Masks aren't mandatory, but urgently advised.

The shelters and hotels will have to register who stays with them, for possible source and contact tracing.

During the first lockdown and the two weeks in November in which stricter coronavirus rules applied, shelters were also expanded to include all homeless people.