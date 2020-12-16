Due to the current restrictions in place against the coronavirus, the Roman Catholic churches in the Netherlands will have no Christmas Eve celebrations this year, the Dutch Bishops' Conference announced "with a heavy heart". The bishops want to prevent crowds from gathering, NOS reports.

"It is precisely the celebrations on Christmas Eve and Christmas night that are usually attended by many people," the Bishops said. They therefore decided to cancel these events.

The day masses and other celebrations on Christmas day and Boxing day will continue, but with a maximum of 30 attendees. The bishops consider these celebrations essential, especially at this time.

"Worship and the sacrament provide people with spiritual nourishment to support the personal life of faith, which gives strength, hope and courage, especially in these difficult times."