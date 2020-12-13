Police in Rosmalen in Noord-Brabant put an end to an illegal party in the night from Saturday to Sunday. The organizers were arrested. Elsewhere, in Noord-Holland, police also ended a party.

More than fifteen visitors were present at the party in Rosmalen, who did not adhere to corona measures. All partygoers received a fine, after which they left quietly.

“These kinds of illegal parties are unacceptable given the corona measures,” said a police spokesperson. “These are tough times for everyone, we understand. But stick to the rules.”

Similarly, police put an end to a party in an office building in the village of Wieringerwaard in Noord-Holland.

The police were alerted after they found a driver behaving suspiciously. He told the officers that he wanted to turn his car in the driveway to a company building. Officers noticed that there were many bicycles at the facility. Inside, they found a party consisting of twenty to twenty-five people.

