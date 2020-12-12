From today, television advertisements will call upon Netherlands residents to shop responsibly and in adherence to the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The new campaign, launched by the Dutch government, was set to debut on Saturday.

"For example, it again calls for shopping alone and as much as possible at quiet times," Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health said in a letter to parliament.

The number of coronavirus infections in the country is rising again. On Tuesday, public health institute RIVM spoke of an "alarming" increase in positive tests. The institute suspects that one of the causes behind the increase is crowded shopping streets around Black Friday and in the run-up to Sinterklaas, according to ANP.

With this new campaign, the government wants to prevent the same crowds occurring in the run-up to Christmas.