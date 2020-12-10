The number of Netherlands residents who invested money increased significantly this year. A total of 1.75 million households currently have money invested in shares and investment funds, among other things, an increase of 17 percent compared to last year, according to research by Kantar, NOS reports.

The low interest rate on savings accounts in particular made investments an attractive alternative, the research agency said. People hoped to get more money through investing than by earning interest on their savings.

The coronavirus pandemic also played a role. People were more often stuck at home with nothing to do, giving them more time to learn about investments, Kantar said.

The study, a survey of 37,954 households, showed that this year Netherlands residents preferred to choose their investments themselves. Last year, automated investments were more popular. That form is still growing, but investing yourself is also popular now.