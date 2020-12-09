Netherlands residents massively searched for free stuff on Dutch online marketplace Marktplaats this year. The use of the search term "free" increased from 8.5 million last year to almost 21 million times this year, ANP reports.

The coronavirus pandemic and its accompanying lockdowns gave a real boost to online trade this year. From the first lockdown in March until now, the number of ads placed on Marktplaats increased by 9 million compared to 2019. On average 350 thousand ads were posted on the site per day.

In addition to trying to save money by scoring things for free, the coronavirus also sparked interest in the outdoors. After "free", "camper" was the most used search term this year. The number for searches for boats, above-ground pools, and trampolines also increased dramatically.

Working from home is likely behind a spike in the search for second hand laptops, office chairs and desks. The exercise bike also saw a leap in popularity.

Netherlands residents also searched massively for game consoles, board games, knitting supplies, and puzzles.