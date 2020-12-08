For the seventh day running, the number of new coronavirus infections reported in the Netherlands was higher than the rolling average, with 6,187 more people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That daily tally, released on Tuesday, was 52 percent higher than a week ago, and was slightly above the seven-day rolling average of 6,176.

Already this week, 13,321 people have been positively diagnosed with the infection, up 53 percent from last week.

Despite the fact that Tuesday's total was down 13 percent from Monday, the first daily drop since Dec. 1, there were signs of surging cases in several Dutch cities. The Hague saw its residents test positive 213 times in a day, nearly double the total a week ago, Amsterdam jumped by 29 percent to 318, and for the third day straight, Almere posted a triple-digit result (107).

One bright spot was Rotterdam showing a 4 percent fall to 158. In Deventer there were just 26 positive tests, increasing the likelihood that Monday's high total was an anomaly.

Meanwhile, hospitals admitted 206 more patients with the coronavirus disease into their regular care wards during the 24-hours leading up to Tuesday afternoon. Over that period they also moved 22 patients into intensive care.

It meant that hospitals were treating 1,700 people for Covid-19 on Tuesday, forty more than the previous day. That marked the third straight increase, something which had not happened since the beginning of November.

The admitted patient total was actually 1 percent higher than a week ago, the first week-to-week increase since Nov. 6. The patient total included 1,236 patients in regular care, up 46, and 464 patients in intensive care, down six.

The RIVM also said that 72 more people died from Covid-19, moving the rolling average to 49.

With the new statistics, the Netherlands had a total of 570,437 people who tested positive for the viral infection, and 9,775 who died from Covid-19.